Ουκρανία: Για μεγάλη φωτιά κοντά στο Τσερνόμπιλ κάνει λόγο η ουκρανική Βουλή

Η προειδοποίηση της ουκρανικής Βουλής για τις ευρωπαϊκές χώρες.
Με ανακοίνωσή της στο Twitter η ουκρανική Βουλή κάνει λόγο για φωτιά στη ζώνη του πυρηνικού εργοστασίου Τσερνόμπιλ.
«Πάνω από 10.000 εκτάρια δάσους καίγονται στη ζώνη #Chornobyl. Ως αποτέλεσμα της καύσης, τα ραδιονουκλεΐδια που απελευθερώνονται στην ατμόσφαιρα και μεταφέρονται από τον άνεμο σε μεγάλες αποστάσεις, να απειλούν την ακτινοβολία στην #Ουκρανία, τη Λευκορωσία και τις ευρωπαϊκές χώρες» αναφέρεται στην ανακοίνωση.
More than 10,000 hectares of forest are burning in the #Chornobyl zone. As a result of combustion, radionuclides released into the atmosphere and transported by wind over long distances threaten radiation to #Ukraine, Belarus, and European countries.
Due to windy and dry weather, the intensity and area of fires will increase, leading to large-scale fires, which are challenging to deal with even in peacetime. The flames can cover spent nuclear fuel storage facilities and nuclear waste storage facilities in the #Chornobyl zone.— Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine - Ukrainian Parliament (@ua_parliament) March 27, 2022