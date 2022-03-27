Quantcast
Ουκρανία: Για μεγάλη φωτιά κοντά στο Τσερνόμπιλ κάνει λόγο η ουκρανική Βουλή

20:42

Η προειδοποίηση της ουκρανικής Βουλής για τις ευρωπαϊκές χώρες.

Με ανακοίνωσή της στο Twitter η ουκρανική Βουλή κάνει λόγο για φωτιά στη ζώνη του πυρηνικού εργοστασίου Τσερνόμπιλ.

«Πάνω από 10.000 εκτάρια δάσους καίγονται στη ζώνη #Chornobyl. Ως αποτέλεσμα της καύσης, τα ραδιονουκλεΐδια που απελευθερώνονται στην ατμόσφαιρα και μεταφέρονται από τον άνεμο σε μεγάλες αποστάσεις, να απειλούν την ακτινοβολία στην #Ουκρανία, τη Λευκορωσία και τις ευρωπαϊκές χώρες» αναφέρεται στην ανακοίνωση.

