Ουκρανία: Για μεγάλη φωτιά κοντά στο Τσερνόμπιλ κάνει λόγο η ουκρανική Βουλή

More than 10,000 hectares of forest are burning in the #Chornobyl zone. As a result of combustion, radionuclides released into the atmosphere and transported by wind over long distances threaten radiation to #Ukraine , Belarus, and European countries.

Due to windy and dry weather, the intensity and area of fires will increase, leading to large-scale fires, which are challenging to deal with even in peacetime. The flames can cover spent nuclear fuel storage facilities and nuclear waste storage facilities in the #Chornobyl zone.