Ουκρανία: Η πόλη Βολνοβάχα καταστράφηκε ολοσχερώς μετά τη ρωσική εισβολή - Βίντεο

20:54

Σύμφωνα με τον τοπικό κυβερνήτη.

Η πόλη Βολνοβάχα, στην ανατολική Ουκρανία, έχει καταστραφεί ολοσχερώς μετά τη ρωσική εισβολή, όμως οι μάχες συνεχίζονται εκεί, προκειμένου να αποτραπεί το ενδεχόμενο οι ρωσικές δυνάμεις να την περικυκλώσουν, δήλωσε σήμερα ο κυβερνήτης του Ντονέτσκ Πάβλο Κιριλένκο.

