Ουκρανία: Η πόλη Βολνοβάχα καταστράφηκε ολοσχερώς μετά τη ρωσική εισβολή - Βίντεο

Σύμφωνα με τον τοπικό κυβερνήτη.
Η πόλη Βολνοβάχα, στην ανατολική Ουκρανία, έχει καταστραφεί ολοσχερώς μετά τη ρωσική εισβολή, όμως οι μάχες συνεχίζονται εκεί, προκειμένου να αποτραπεί το ενδεχόμενο οι ρωσικές δυνάμεις να την περικυκλώσουν, δήλωσε σήμερα ο κυβερνήτης του Ντονέτσκ Πάβλο Κιριλένκο.
??????As of this morning, the city of Volnovakha is under Russian control#Ukraine#Russiapic.twitter.com/jPWkeQIXhg— Marko Vujovic (@MarkoVu73036176) March 11, 2022
Inside the almost completely destroyed town of Volnovakha, Ukraine. Moscow said its separatist allies in the southeast had captured the town, north of Mariupol. More photos: https://t.co/QCdkVauG9N ?? Alexander Ermochenko pic.twitter.com/2iVaoo0p9l— Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) March 12, 2022