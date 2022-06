Ουκρανία: Οκτώ άμαχοι νεκροί, 21 τραυματίες στο Λισιτσάνσκ σε ρωσικό βομβαρδισμό

The invaders fired from the Uragan MLRS on a crowd of people in #Lisichansk, who were collecting water from a tanker

"At least eight dead and more than 20 wounded," head of the #Lugansk OVA Serhiy Gaidai said, noting that two minors were among the dead.1/2??#Ukraine#UkraineWarpic.twitter.com/UqIaJkliR7