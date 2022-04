Ουκρανία: Πέντε νεκροί από πυραυλικό χτύπημα στην Οδησσό- Συνεχίζεται η ρωσική επίθεση στο Αζοφστάλ -Βίντεο

Σύμφωνα με τη νότια διοίκηση της αεροπορίας των ουκρανικών ενόπλων δυνάμεων, δύο πύραυλοι έπληξαν εγκαταστάσεις του στρατού και δύο κτίρια κατοικιών στην Οδησσό.

Details on the rocket attack on Odessa at the moment:

??There were four explosions.

??One of the rockets flew into a residential complex, one - into an infrastructure facility. Several apartments were badly damaged, windows were blown out in the rest.