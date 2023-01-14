Ουκρανία: Πολυκατοικία στο Ντνίπρο υπέστη σοβαρές ζημιές από ρωσική πυραυλική επίθεση - Bίντεο

Άνθρωποι έχουν παγιδευτεί κάτω από τα ερείπια αναφέρει το Κίεβο.

Μια πολυκατοικία στην πόλη Ντνίπρο στην ανατολική Ουκρανία υπέστη σοβαρές ζημιές σε μια ρωσική πυραυλική επίθεση σήμερα και άνθρωποι έχουν παγιδευτεί κάτω από τα ερείπια, δήλωσε ο Κίριλο Τιμοσένκο, αναπληρωτής επικεφαλής του γραφείου του Ουκρανού προέδρου.

Absolutely sickening Russian terrorism against the Ukrainian city Dnipro. We can stop this! Give Ukraine the tools it needs to win. Stop with senseless hesitation! pic.twitter.com/xO78TyFeHS — Paul Massaro (@apmassaro3) January 14, 2023

«Αυτοί (οι Ρώσοι) είναι απλά απάνθρωποι. Τουλάχιστον ένα κλιμακοστάσιο έχει καταστραφεί. Κάτω από τα ερείπια υπάρχουν άνθρωποι που βρίσκονταν στα σπίτισ τους», είπε ο Τιμοσένκο.

This could be Washington. It could be Berlin. It could be London. But it's Dnipro because Ukraine is defending all of us. They deserve better than to be left to Russian terrorists pic.twitter.com/x9sIaV0fTf — Paul Massaro (@apmassaro3) January 14, 2023