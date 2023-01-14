Quantcast
Ουκρανία: Πολυκατοικία στο Ντνίπρο υπέστη σοβαρές ζημιές από ρωσική πυραυλική επίθεση - Bίντεο

16:55

Άνθρωποι έχουν παγιδευτεί κάτω από τα ερείπια αναφέρει το Κίεβο.

Μια πολυκατοικία στην πόλη Ντνίπρο στην ανατολική Ουκρανία υπέστη σοβαρές ζημιές σε μια ρωσική πυραυλική επίθεση σήμερα και άνθρωποι έχουν παγιδευτεί κάτω από τα ερείπια, δήλωσε ο Κίριλο Τιμοσένκο, αναπληρωτής επικεφαλής του γραφείου του Ουκρανού προέδρου. 

«Αυτοί (οι Ρώσοι) είναι απλά απάνθρωποι. Τουλάχιστον ένα κλιμακοστάσιο έχει καταστραφεί. Κάτω από τα ερείπια υπάρχουν άνθρωποι που βρίσκονταν στα σπίτισ τους», είπε ο Τιμοσένκο.

