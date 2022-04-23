Quantcast
realfm 97.8, ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ LIVE
  1. ΑΡΧΙΚΗ
  2. ΕΝΟΤΗΤΕΣ
  3. ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Ουκρανία: Πυραυλικό χτύπημα δέχτηκαν υποδομές στην Οδησσό- Βίντεο

15:49

Τι ανέφεραν οι τοπικές αρχές.

Ενας πύραυλος έπληξε σήμερα υποδομές στην πόλη-λιμάνι της Ουκρανίας, την Οδησσό, ανέφεραν σε διαδικτυακή ανακοίνωσή τους οι τοπικές αρχές χωρίς να δώσουν περισσότερες πληροφορίες.

«Η Οδησσός δέχτηκε πυραυλικό χτύπημα. Επλήγησαν υποδομές», αναφέρει η ανακοίνωση.

ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ

Copyright ©2022 RealNews All Rights Reserved