Ουκρανία: Πυραυλικό χτύπημα δέχτηκαν υποδομές στην Οδησσό- Βίντεο

Τι ανέφεραν οι τοπικές αρχές.
Ενας πύραυλος έπληξε σήμερα υποδομές στην πόλη-λιμάνι της Ουκρανίας, την Οδησσό, ανέφεραν σε διαδικτυακή ανακοίνωσή τους οι τοπικές αρχές χωρίς να δώσουν περισσότερες πληροφορίες.
«Η Οδησσός δέχτηκε πυραυλικό χτύπημα. Επλήγησαν υποδομές», αναφέρει η ανακοίνωση.
Details on the rocket attack on Odessa at the moment:
??There were four explosions.
??One of the rockets flew into a residential complex, one - into an infrastructure facility. Several apartments were badly damaged, windows were blown out in the rest.— ???????English (@TpyxaNews) April 23, 2022
??????????A fire broke out in Odessa as a result of Kalibr rocket strikes. pic.twitter.com/ToFTjJvjqD— The RAGE X (@theragex) April 23, 2022
#RussianArmy Launched "Caliber" missiles and hit houses in the city of #Odessa .#StandWithUkraine#ClosetheSkyoverUkraine#ArmUkraineNowpic.twitter.com/oiIsb3Jexg— Arthur Politic ?????? (@ArthurPolitic) April 23, 2022