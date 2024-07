Πακιστάν: Φωτιά σε τροχό αεροσκάφους κατά την προσγείωση στο διεθνές αεροδρόμιο της Πεσαβάρ

On July 11, #Saudia Airbus A330-300 (HZ-AQ28) flight #SV792 from #Riyadh to #Peshawar experienced a fire in the left main landing gear on landing. The aircraft came to a stop in the grass, and all passengers and crew evacuated via emergency slides.

?? via @ghulamabbasshahpic.twitter.com/GScGQ0ycjR