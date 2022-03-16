Quantcast
Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: «Οι Ρώσοι βομβάρδισαν το θέατρο της Μαριούπολης με εκατοντάδες αμάχους» -Βίντεο

20:13

Σε βομβαρδισμό θεάτρου, όπου έβρισκαν καταφύγιο εκατοντάδες άμαχοι, προχώρησαν οι ρωσικές δυνάμεις, το απόγευμα της Τετάρτης, σύμφωνα με τους Ουκρανούς.

«Ρωσικές δυνάμεις βομβάρδισαν σήμερα ένα θέατρο όπου είχαν βρει καταφύγιο άμαχοι πολίτες στην πολιορκούμενη Μαριούπολη», ανακοίνωσε το δημοτικό συμβούλιο.

Ο αντιδήμαρχος της Μαριούπολης δήλωσε στο BBC ότι υπολογίζει πως εκεί βρίσκονταν μέχρι 1.200 άτομα, ωστόσο ο αριθμός των θυμάτων είναι ακόμη άγνωστος.

Παράλληλα, γίνεται λόγος για επίθεση με οβίδες σε αυτοκινητοπομπή με αμάχους. Το Reuters δεν μπόρεσε να επαληθεύσει ανεξάρτητα την είδηση, την ώρα που η Ρωσία αρνείται ότι στοχεύει αμάχους.

«Εάν οι επιβεβαιωμένοι πρόσφυγες εξακολουθούσαν να βρίσκονται μέσα, αυτό θα ήταν δυνητικά το χειρότερο πλήγμα σε άμαχους και ένα αδιαμφισβήτητο έγκλημα πολέμου», σημειώνει ο εκτελεστικός διευθυντής του Bellingcat.

