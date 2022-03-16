Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: «Οι Ρώσοι βομβάρδισαν το θέατρο της Μαριούπολης με εκατοντάδες αμάχους» -Βίντεο

Σε βομβαρδισμό θεάτρου, όπου έβρισκαν καταφύγιο εκατοντάδες άμαχοι, προχώρησαν οι ρωσικές δυνάμεις, το απόγευμα της Τετάρτης, σύμφωνα με τους Ουκρανούς.
«Ρωσικές δυνάμεις βομβάρδισαν σήμερα ένα θέατρο όπου είχαν βρει καταφύγιο άμαχοι πολίτες στην πολιορκούμενη Μαριούπολη», ανακοίνωσε το δημοτικό συμβούλιο.
Ο αντιδήμαρχος της Μαριούπολης δήλωσε στο BBC ότι υπολογίζει πως εκεί βρίσκονταν μέχρι 1.200 άτομα, ωστόσο ο αριθμός των θυμάτων είναι ακόμη άγνωστος.
!?This is all that remains of the Drama Theater in #Mariupol
According to local media, up to 1,000 people could have been inside the building. All of them are now under the rubble of the building. The exact number of casualties is still unknown. pic.twitter.com/4L3D8lt39E— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 16, 2022
Παράλληλα, γίνεται λόγος για επίθεση με οβίδες σε αυτοκινητοπομπή με αμάχους. Το Reuters δεν μπόρεσε να επαληθεύσει ανεξάρτητα την είδηση, την ώρα που η Ρωσία αρνείται ότι στοχεύει αμάχους.
Russians dropped a bomb on the drama theater in Mariupol,which was designated as a gathering place for people who lost their homes and livelihoods. Among those who were in the theater, there were many children and patients in need of special attention
Source Maripol City Council pic.twitter.com/azL0Xs3fnT— Oleksandra Matviichuk (@avalaina) March 16, 2022
«Εάν οι επιβεβαιωμένοι πρόσφυγες εξακολουθούσαν να βρίσκονται μέσα, αυτό θα ήταν δυνητικά το χειρότερο πλήγμα σε άμαχους και ένα αδιαμφισβήτητο έγκλημα πολέμου», σημειώνει ο εκτελεστικός διευθυντής του Bellingcat.
Multiple reports that Russian forces dropped a bomb on Mariupol drama theatre where (at least until yesterday) hundreds of people were taking refuge. If confirmed refugees were still inside, this would be potentially the worst civilian harm incident and an undisputable war crime. pic.twitter.com/sDfhHULLCM— Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) March 16, 2022