Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Ολες οι εξελίξεις – LIVE εικόνα

Με πληροφορίες από ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ-dpa

02:45 A rocket hit a residential building in the center of #Chernihiv, #Ukraine. A fire broke out, two lower floors are on fire. The number of injured is currently unknown.