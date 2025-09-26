Πρίγκιπας Haakon: Μετά τον σάλο διαγράφηκε η σκηνή του από το ντοκιμαντέρ της αδελφής του Märtha Louise - Real.gr

epa11673099 Norway's Crown Prince Haakon (R) and Crown Princess Mette-Marit attend a ceremony to mark the 25th anniversary of the Nordic Embassies in Berlin, in Berlin, Germany, 21 October 2024. The Nordic Embassy Complex in Berlin was officially opened in 1999 and hosts the embassies of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, which reflects the close relationship and shared values between the Nordic countries. Aside from the building complex, the five embassies also share the so-called Felleshus, a community building, which is used for cultural events and public activities. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN
Ύστερα από απαίτηση του παλατιού, διαγράφηκε η σκηνή που περιλάμβανε τον διάδοχο του θρόνου, αδελφό της πριγκίπισσας Märtha Louise.
