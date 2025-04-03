Quantcast
Πρίγκιπας Harry-Meghan Markle: Γιατί βρέθηκαν στο στόχαστρο στην κηδεία του πρίγκιπα Φίλιππου - Real.gr
real player

Πρίγκιπας Harry-Meghan Markle: Γιατί βρέθηκαν στο στόχαστρο στην κηδεία του πρίγκιπα Φίλιππου

00:00, 03/04/2025
Πρίγκιπας Harry-Meghan Markle: Γιατί βρέθηκαν στο στόχαστρο στην κηδεία του πρίγκιπα Φίλιππου

H Meghan έπρεπε να παραμείνει στην Καλιφόρνια λόγω εγκυμοσύνης,vφροντίζοντας να δώσει ηχηρό «παρών» με τον τρόπο της.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved