Quantcast
Πρόταση-έκπληξη: Μετονομασία του Kennedy Center Opera House σε Melania Trump Opera House - Real.gr
real player

Πρόταση-έκπληξη: Μετονομασία του Kennedy Center Opera House σε Melania Trump Opera House

22:00, 24/07/2025
Πρόταση-έκπληξη: Μετονομασία του Kennedy Center Opera House σε Melania Trump Opera House

Αντιδράσεις μετά την πρόταση μετονομασίας της Kennedy Center Opera House προς τιμήν της Melania Trump».

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved