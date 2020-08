Πύρινη κόλαση στην Καλιφόρνια: 8.000 άνθρωποι εγκατέλειψαν τα σπίτια τους - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Σύμφωνα με την τοπική πυροσβεστική υπηρεσία, οι αρχές ζήτησαν από τους κατοίκους 2.586 σπιτιών --περίπου 7.800 ανθρώπους-- να εγκαταλείψουν τις εστίες τους και να απομακρυνθούν από την περιοχή.

Breaking: #AppleFire in Cherry Valley, California, is now 12,000 acres and 0% contained. Nearly 8,000 people have been evacuated due to the fire. pic.twitter.com/8OY9Ttl4qT

Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate as the wildfire in southern California flared up on Saturday #applefire pic.twitter.com/xwQ2KJbEW4

Firefighters battled the flames of the Hog Fire, which destroyed at least two structures and burned more than 9,500 acres in Northern California.

Nearly 70% of the fire was contained as evacuation orders were lifted on Monday. https://t.co/lzKLw15AZxpic.twitter.com/TaDCbVoeMF