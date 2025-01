Πύρινος εφιάλτης στο Λος Άντζελες: Εξαπλώνονται οι πυρκαγιές - Στους 16 οι νεκροί

Την ίδια στιγμή, εκτιμάται ότι τουλάχιστον 13 άτομα αγνοούνται.

Video recorded by young people trying to save as many of their neighbours in Los Angeles as possible.

Unfortunately, fires that could have been put out were never stopped because water reservoirs haven’t been prioritized by the authorities. pic.twitter.com/YbxsyrdJWt