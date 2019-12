Πυρκαγιά στο μοναδικό ρωσικό αεροπλανοφόρο «Ναύαρχος Κουζνέτσοφ» - Πληροφορίες για αγνοούμενους

ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ, Reuters, AFP

Russia's only aircraft carrier the Admiral Kuznetsov is on fire in port. 3-6 wounded so far in fire . Firefighters say that the fire is deep in wire system of the vessel, and they cannot get to it. Governor of Murmansk region is heading to the site. pic.twitter.com/LX04A5ziei