Πυροβολισμοί στο Οχάιο: Πληροφορίες για έναν νεκρό και δεκάδες τραυματίες

?? #BREAKING : A mass shooting incident has occurred reportedly at a birthday block party, with over 27 people shot with fatalities and multiple hospitals are on lockdown ???? #Akron | #Ohio ??Currently, numerous law enforcement and emergency personnel agencies are on the scene… pic.twitter.com/7EvQxkK8g9

At least 27 people shot after mass shooting at a block party in #Akron, Ohio#Ohio#USA#Update

Several people are reportedly injured and taken to area hospitals, which have been placed on lockdown as a precaution.https://t.co/qVxyBu7T7ipic.twitter.com/teTW8vZ2Qc