Richard Chamberlain: Πέθανε ο εμβληματικός πρωταγωνιστής της σειράς «Τα πουλιά πεθαίνουν τραγουδώντας» - Real.gr
Richard Chamberlain: Πέθανε ο εμβληματικός πρωταγωνιστής της σειράς «Τα πουλιά πεθαίνουν τραγουδώντας»

16:30, 30/03/2025
Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ - EPA PHOTO AFP/FREDERICK BROWN/FB/DEC

Ο Richard Chamberlain «έφυγε» από τη ζωή λόγω επιπλοκών που προέκυψαν έπειτα από εγκεφαλικό επεισόδιο.

