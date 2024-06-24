Ρωσία: Εγκλωβισμένοι σε φλεγόμενο ινστιτούτο ερευνών - Σπάνε τζάμια για να σωθούν από τις φλόγες - ΕΙΚΟΝΕΣ

Τουλάχιστον 9 άνθρωποι έχουν παγιδευτεί στους πάνω ορόφους ενός φλεγόμενου ινστιτούτου τεχνολογικών ερευνών έξω από τη Μόσχα, όπως είπαν σήμερα οι ρωσικές υπηρεσίες αντιμετώπισης εκτάκτων αναγκών και αξιωματούχοι.

Οπτικό υλικό που αναρτήθηκε στο Telegram δείχνει ανθρώπους να σπάνε τα τζάμια των παραθύρων καθώς μαύρος καπνός υψώνεται πάνω από το κτίριο ενώ φλόγες έχουν τυλίξει τους πρώτους ορόφους του. "Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες, υπάρχουν 9 άνθρωποι μέσα στο κτίριο. Η επιχείρηση διάσωσης συνεχίζεται", ανακοίνωσε το υπουργείο αντιμετώπισης εκτάκτων αναγκών.

Η ίδια πηγή είπε ότι τουλάχιστον ένας άνθρωπος διασώθηκε από τις δυνάμεις τις πυροσβεστικής υπηρεσίας.

Ο περιφερειακός κυβερνήτης της Μόσχας Αντρέι Βορομπίοφ δήλωσε ότι οι φλόγες έχουν τυλίξει τρεις ορόφους του κτιρίου.

"Σύμφωνα με αυτόπτες μάρτυρες, πιθανόν να υπάρχουν επτά ακόμη άτομα μέσα στο κτίριο. Η αναζήτηση για τυχόν θύματα συνεχίζεται", είπε ο Βορομπίοφ.