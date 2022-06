Ρωσία: Συντριβή μεταγωγικού αεροσκάφους του στρατού - Νεκροί και τραυματίες - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Russian media are reporting the crash of a Russian IL-76 plane in Ryazan, Russia. RUS sources indicate 2 dead & 5-7 injured

Would not be surprised if this was an IL-78 tanker. Ryaza's Dyagilevo airbase is home to the 203 OAP, which operates several IL-78s and IL-78Ms pic.twitter.com/fdsGX7F3tw