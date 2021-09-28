realfm 97.8, ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ LIVE
  1. ΑΡΧΙΚΗ
  2. ΕΝΟΤΗΤΕΣ
  3. ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Salt Bae: Χαμός στο Twitter με την απόδειξη των 2.115 ευρώ από το εστιατόριό του

19:13 ενημερώθηκε σήμερα μία ώρα πριν

Viral έγινε η απόδειξη από τις τιμές των πιάτων στο εστιατόριο του διάσημου Τούρκου σεφ, Salt Bae στο Λονδίνο.

Παρέα οκτώ ατόμων πλήρωσε 1.812,40 λίρες για ένα δείπνο. Η απόδειξη αναρτήθηκε στο Twitter και έγινε χαμός από σχόλια. Εκείνα που προσέλκυσαν το ενδιαφέρον των χρηστών της ιστοσελίδας κοινωνικής δικτύωσης ήταν οι 236,40 λίρες για το σέρβις στο τραπέζι, αλλά και οι 9 λίρες που ήταν η χρέωση για ένα ποτήρι Coca Cola.

Άλλος χρήστης ανήρτησε τη φωτογραφία της απόδειξης, σχολιάζοντας: “44 λίρες για τέσσερα Red Bull… γελάω”, ενώ από το «άγρυπνο μάτι” των χρηστών του Twitter δεν ξέφυγε φυσικά, και η διάσημη σπεσιαλιτέ του μαγαζιού, η μπριζόλα ενός κιλού καλυμμένη με φύλλα χρυσού.

ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ

Copyright ©2021 RealNews All Rights Reserved