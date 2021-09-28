Salt Bae: Χαμός στο Twitter με την απόδειξη των 2.115 ευρώ από το εστιατόριό του

Viral έγινε η απόδειξη από τις τιμές των πιάτων στο εστιατόριο του διάσημου Τούρκου σεφ, Salt Bae στο Λονδίνο.

Παρέα οκτώ ατόμων πλήρωσε 1.812,40 λίρες για ένα δείπνο. Η απόδειξη αναρτήθηκε στο Twitter και έγινε χαμός από σχόλια. Εκείνα που προσέλκυσαν το ενδιαφέρον των χρηστών της ιστοσελίδας κοινωνικής δικτύωσης ήταν οι 236,40 λίρες για το σέρβις στο τραπέζι, αλλά και οι 9 λίρες που ήταν η χρέωση για ένα ποτήρι Coca Cola.

Άλλος χρήστης ανήρτησε τη φωτογραφία της απόδειξης, σχολιάζοντας: “44 λίρες για τέσσερα Red Bull… γελάω”, ενώ από το «άγρυπνο μάτι” των χρηστών του Twitter δεν ξέφυγε φυσικά, και η διάσημη σπεσιαλιτέ του μαγαζιού, η μπριζόλα ενός κιλού καλυμμένη με φύλλα χρυσού.

It’s cheaper to fly and have food at Salt Bae’s Turkish restaurant than to go to the London one. £9 for coke. £630 for Tomahawk steak. No thank you. pic.twitter.com/PufkwKzthM — Muttaqi ??? ?????????????????? (@Omnimojo) September 27, 2021

£1,800 better fly to turkey, enjoy holiday and eat better there with that amount for 1 week??#saltbaepic.twitter.com/GKcTayszfk — S????A????C???? (@_S_A_C__) September 28, 2021

I guess #SaltBae is proper taxing the rich. — Veronica Mars (@caliecalister) September 28, 2021