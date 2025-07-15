Σφοδρή κακοκαιρία στη Νέα Υόρκη: Πλημμύρες «χωρίς προηγούμενο» – Εγκλωβισμένοι επιβάτες σε σταθμούς του μετρό - Real.gr

«Πνίγηκε» η Νέα Υόρκη, όπου σημειώθηκαν σοβαρά προβλήματα στις μετακινήσεις, καθώς η κακοκαιρία σαρώνει το βορειοανατολικό τμήμα των ΗΠΑ.

Για πρωτοφανές φαινόμενο κάνουν λόγο οι αρχές της Νέας Υόρκης και με προειδοποιήσεις 112 καλούν τους κατοίκους να αποφύγουν τις μετακινήσεις, καθώς σε λιγότερο από μία ώρα, δρόμοι έγιναν ποτάμια, και υπόγεια βρίέθηκαν κάτω από το νερό.

Our crews were on the scene in Scotch Plains, New Jersey, where they witnessed a dramatic water rescue unfold.

A flash flood warning is still in effect as downpours soak parts of Tri-State Area. https://t.co/GPdoGdfJTU pic.twitter.com/qM83uP8t9H

— CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) July 15, 2025