Σφοδρή κακοκαιρία στη Νέα Υόρκη: Πλημμύρες «χωρίς προηγούμενο» – Εγκλωβισμένοι επιβάτες σε σταθμούς του μετρό - Real.gr

Για πρωτοφανές φαινόμενο κάνουν λόγο οι αρχές της Νέας Υόρκης και με προειδοποιήσεις 112 καλούν τους κατοίκους να αποφύγουν τις μετακινήσεις, καθώς σε λιγότερο από μία ώρα, δρόμοι έγιναν ποτάμια, και υπόγεια βρίέθηκαν κάτω από το νερό.
Our crews were on the scene in Scotch Plains, New Jersey, where they witnessed a dramatic water rescue unfold.
A flash flood warning is still in effect as downpours soak parts of Tri-State Area. https://t.co/GPdoGdfJTU pic.twitter.com/qM83uP8t9H
— CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) July 15, 2025
Τουλάχιστον τρεις σταθμοί του μετρό πλημμύρισαν, ενώ εγκλωβίστηκαν επιβάτες.
Footage shows flooding at the 28th Street station in New York City on Monday night as slow-moving thunderstorms hit the Northeast. https://t.co/Vc92EvHrBI pic.twitter.com/2a6YocdyPc
— ABC News (@ABC) July 15, 2025
Severe flooding hits New York City and surrounding areas after intense rainfall on with a Flash Flood Warning in effect until 9:30 PM EDT for all five boroughs, including Monsey, per NWS.
Manhattan’s FDR Drive and the 1 train platform at 23rd Street Station are inundated,… pic.twitter.com/vcgNYrYkUe
— Laszlo Varga (@LaszloRealtor) July 15, 2025