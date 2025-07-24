Quantcast
Στην αντεπίθεση οι Emmanuel και Brigitte Macron: Θεωρία συνωμοσίας προκαλεί νομική μάχη - Real.gr
real player

Στην αντεπίθεση οι Emmanuel και Brigitte Macron: Θεωρία συνωμοσίας προκαλεί νομική μάχη

22:15, 24/07/2025
Στην αντεπίθεση οι Emmanuel και Brigitte Macron: Θεωρία συνωμοσίας προκαλεί νομική μάχη

Το γαλλικό προεδρικό ζεύγος κατηγορεί podcaster ότι έχει ξεκινήσει «εκστρατεία παγκόσμιας διαπόμπευσης» κατά της Brigitte.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved