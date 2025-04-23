Στο νοσοκομείο ο Carlos Santana έπειτα από περιστατικό πριν από τη συναυλία του - Real.gr

Quantcast
Στο νοσοκομείο ο Carlos Santana έπειτα από περιστατικό πριν από τη συναυλία του
Στο νοσοκομείο ο Carlos Santana έπειτα από περιστατικό πριν από τη συναυλία του

11:40, 23/04/2025
ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ - EPA/Robin Townsend

Ο εκπρόσωπος του 77χρονου Santana επιβεβαίωσε ότι ο κιθαρίστας ανέβαλε τη συναυλία.

