Στο νοσοκομείο ο Phil Collins – Φήμες για φιλοξενία σε οίκο ευγηρίας - Real.gr

Στο νοσοκομείο ο Phil Collins – Φήμες για φιλοξενία σε οίκο ευγηρίας

17:40, 28/07/2025
ΠΗΓΗ: EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Οι φήμες ότι ο Phil Collins βρισκόταν σε οίκο ευγηρίας διαψεύστηκαν.

