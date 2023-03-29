Quantcast
Στο νοσοκομείο εισήχθη ο πάπας Φραγκίσκος

19:25

Την είδηση έκανε γνωστή ο υπεύθυνος Τύπου της Αγίας Έδρας.

Ο πάπας Φραγκίσκος εισήχθη το απόγευμα της Τετάρτης  στο νοσοκομείο Τζεμέλι της Ρώμης για προγραμματισμένες εξετάσεις.

Ο προκαθήμενος της Ρωμαιοκαθολικής Εκκλησίας είναι 86 ετών και υποφέρει από χρόνια γοναλγία.

