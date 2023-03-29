Στο νοσοκομείο εισήχθη ο πάπας Φραγκίσκος

Την είδηση έκανε γνωστή ο υπεύθυνος Τύπου της Αγίας Έδρας.
Ο πάπας Φραγκίσκος εισήχθη το απόγευμα της Τετάρτης στο νοσοκομείο Τζεμέλι της Ρώμης για προγραμματισμένες εξετάσεις.
Ο προκαθήμενος της Ρωμαιοκαθολικής Εκκλησίας είναι 86 ετών και υποφέρει από χρόνια γοναλγία.
The Holy See Press Office announces that #PopeFrancis has spent the afternoon at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital for “several previously-scheduled checkups.”
The Pope held his usual weekly #GeneralAudience this morning, greeting the crowds of pilgrims who were visiting Rome. pic.twitter.com/9NgCVCx694— Vatican News (@VaticanNews) March 29, 2023