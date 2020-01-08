realfm 97.8, ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ LIVE
Συναγερμός στο κέντρο της Οτάβα: Ανδρας πυροβολεί εναντίον πολιτών! - Πολλοί τραυματίες

Συναγερμός σήμανε στην Οτάβα του Καναδά μετά από αναφορές για πολλούς τραυματίες από πυροβολισμούς.

Η αστυνομία καλεί τον κόσμο να αποφύγει το κέντρο της πόλης.

Ηδη έχουν μεταφερθεί στο νοσοκομείο τρία άτομα με «σοβαρούς» τραυματισμούς.

