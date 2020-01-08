Συναγερμός στο κέντρο της Οτάβα: Ανδρας πυροβολεί εναντίον πολιτών! - Πολλοί τραυματίες

Συναγερμός σήμανε στην Οτάβα του Καναδά μετά από αναφορές για πολλούς τραυματίες από πυροβολισμούς.
— Kate Headley (@MsCommuniKate) January 8, 2020
Η αστυνομία καλεί τον κόσμο να αποφύγει το κέντρο της πόλης.
Shooting this morning on our street... worried for my neighbours. pic.twitter.com/yh2eSSwMEF
Ηδη έχουν μεταφερθεί στο νοσοκομείο τρία άτομα με «σοβαρούς» τραυματισμούς.
Police are responding to a shooting in the 400 block of Gilmour Street. Many injuries reported. A coordinated response is underway. Please avoid the area. Updates to follow. #ottnewshttps://t.co/rC9O7qGLAB— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) January 8, 2020