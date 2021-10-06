realfm 97.8, ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ LIVE
  1. ΑΡΧΙΚΗ
  2. ΕΝΟΤΗΤΕΣ
  3. ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Συναγερμός στο Τέξας: Πυροβολισμοί σε σχολείο - 18χρονος τραυμάτισε τέσσερα άτομα

18:35 ενημερώθηκε σήμερα 7 λεπτά πριν

Πυροβολισμοί σημειώθηκαν σε Λύκειο στο Άρλινγκτον,στο Τέξας των ΗΠΑ, με τέσσερα άτομα να έχουν τραυματιστεί, τρία εκ των οποίων σοβαρά.

Η αστυνομία στο Άρλινγκτον του Τέξας επιβεβαίωσε ότι ένας 18χρονος άνοιξε πυρ μέσα στο γυμνάσιο Timberview μετά από συμπλοκή με έναν άλλο μαθητή, αφήνοντας τέσσερα άτομα τραυματισμένα.

Η αστυνομία λέει ότι δύο από τα τέσσερα άτομα πυροβολήθηκαν και τρία από τα θύματα μεταφέρθηκαν στο νοσοκομείο. Οι αρχές πρόσθεσαν ότι ο ύποπτος είναι ακόμα ελεύθερος και η έρευνα συνεχίζεται.

Το σχολικό συγκρότημα είχε τεθεί σε lockdown ενώ μαθητές και προσωπικό ήταν κλειδωμένοι στις αίθουσες και τα γραφεία τους, ωστόσο πλέον οι μαθητές μεταφέρονται με λεωφορείο στο σημείο συνάντησης με τις οικογένειές τους.

ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ

Copyright ©2021 RealNews All Rights Reserved