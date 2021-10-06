Συναγερμός στο Τέξας: Πυροβολισμοί σε σχολείο - 18χρονος τραυμάτισε τέσσερα άτομα

Πυροβολισμοί σημειώθηκαν σε Λύκειο στο Άρλινγκτον,στο Τέξας των ΗΠΑ, με τέσσερα άτομα να έχουν τραυματιστεί, τρία εκ των οποίων σοβαρά.

Η αστυνομία στο Άρλινγκτον του Τέξας επιβεβαίωσε ότι ένας 18χρονος άνοιξε πυρ μέσα στο γυμνάσιο Timberview μετά από συμπλοκή με έναν άλλο μαθητή, αφήνοντας τέσσερα άτομα τραυματισμένα. Η αστυνομία λέει ότι δύο από τα τέσσερα άτομα πυροβολήθηκαν και τρία από τα θύματα μεταφέρθηκαν στο νοσοκομείο. Οι αρχές πρόσθεσαν ότι ο ύποπτος είναι ακόμα ελεύθερος και η έρευνα συνεχίζεται.

Active Shooter at Timberview High School in #Arlington, #Texas. A student has shot a teacher in a classroom. pic.twitter.com/0MY9IV4OTR — ??IFE News Agency?? (@IFENewsAgency) October 6, 2021

Το σχολικό συγκρότημα είχε τεθεί σε lockdown ενώ μαθητές και προσωπικό ήταν κλειδωμένοι στις αίθουσες και τα γραφεία τους, ωστόσο πλέον οι μαθητές μεταφέρονται με λεωφορείο στο σημείο συνάντησης με τις οικογένειές τους.

Four people are injured after a shooting at an Arlington, Texas High School 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins, who is believed to be a student at the school, has been identified as a suspect. Simpkins has not been apprehended, and is considered to be "armed and dangerous." pic.twitter.com/TW3iRPHQuj — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 6, 2021

We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School. We are doing a methodical search and working closely with @ATFHQ@mansfieldisd Police, @MansfieldPDTX@GrandPrairiePD and other agencies. We will be announcing a parent staging location soon once the location is identified pic.twitter.com/R08TuHPMHh — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021