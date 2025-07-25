Συντετριμμένη η Kelly Osbourne – Η δήλωσή της μετά τον θάνατο του Ozzy - Real.gr

\u0397 Kelly Osbourne \u03ad\u03c3\u03c0\u03b1\u03c3\u03b5 \u03c4\u03b7 \u03c3\u03b9\u03c9\u03c0\u03ae \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03bc\u03b5\u03c4\u03ac \u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u03b8\u03ac\u03bd\u03b1\u03c4\u03bf \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c0\u03b1\u03c4\u03ad\u03c1\u03b1 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2, Ozzy.\r\n\r\n<a href="https://www.instyle.gr/celebrity/celebrity-news/syntetrimmeni-i-kelly-osbourne-i-dilosi-tis-meta-t/"><strong>\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u00a0instyle.gr</strong></a>