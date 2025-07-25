Quantcast
Συντετριμμένη η Kelly Osbourne – Η δήλωσή της μετά τον θάνατο του Ozzy - Real.gr
Συντετριμμένη η Kelly Osbourne – Η δήλωσή της μετά τον θάνατο του Ozzy

21:47, 25/07/2025
ΠΗΓΗ: Kelly Osbourne/Instagram

Η Kelly Osbourne έσπασε τη σιωπή της μετά τον θάνατο του πατέρα της, Ozzy.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

