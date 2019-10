Συρία: Η Πολεμική Αεροπορία των ΗΠΑ κατέστρεψε εργοστάσιο με πυρομαχικά και εξοπλισμό

ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

US forces have withdrawn from the base of Kharab Ashak/Kharab Hisaq at former Lafarge cement plant in the east of Aleppo province yesterday.

After the withdrawal, Coalition forces set on fire former military base & transferred as much equipment as it could. pic.twitter.com/vUBZKnzBp8