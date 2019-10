Συριακό Παρατηρητήριο: Πυρά πυροβολικού στην πόλη Ρας αλ Άιν

ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

(Reuters) - Shelling and gunfire resounded in the area of northeast Syria’s Ras al Ain town on Friday, a day after Turkey agreed with the United States to pause its offensive in #Syria for five days to let Kurdish-led forces withdraw. #kurds#Rojavahttps://t.co/Xgma1JdEkQ