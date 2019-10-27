Tα πρώτα βίντεο από την αμερικανική επιχείρηση κατά του αρχηγού του ISIS

Τον γύρο του κόσμου κάνουν τα πρώτα βίντεο που φέρονται να δείχνουν την επιχείρηση κατά του ηγέτη του Ισλαμικού Κράτους Αμπού Μπακρ αλ Μπαγκντάντι στη βορειοανατολική Συρία.

Ο δημοσιογράφος των New York Times, Christiaan Triebert, δημοσίευσε στον προσωπικό του λογαριασμό στο Twitter βίντεο που φέρεται να δείχνoυν το σημείο όπου έγινε η αμερικανική επίθεση.

«Αυτό το βίντεο φέρεται να δείχνει ό, τι άφησε πίσω της η αμερικανική επίθεσης κατά την οποία ο Αμπού Μπακρ αλ Μπαγκντάντι, ο ηγέτης του αυτοαποκαλούμενου Ισλαμικού Κράτους, σκοτώθηκε ή ανατινάχθηκε. Είμαι σχεδόν σίγουρος ότι πραγματοποιήθηκε δυτικά της πόλης Μπαρίσα στην Ιντλίμπ της Συρίας» έγραψε ο δημοσιογράφος.

This video purportedly shows the aftermath of the raid in which Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the so-called Islamic State, was killed or blew himself up. Pretty sure it was filmed right here https://t.co/tZOnV0r5UI just west of Barisha (??????) in Idlib, Syria. pic.twitter.com/yQi12TLTY0 — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) October 27, 2019

These reports were also noted by @ryanmofarrell, who started to look around Barisha on Google Maps. He found, as mentioned above, these buildings that “stuck out”. Just speculation.. but the aftermath video can be matched with that exact location. pic.twitter.com/s0EVFotcGa — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) October 27, 2019