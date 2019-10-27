realfm 97.8, ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ LIVE
Tα πρώτα βίντεο από την αμερικανική επιχείρηση κατά του αρχηγού του ISIS

11:18

Τον γύρο του κόσμου κάνουν τα πρώτα βίντεο που φέρονται να δείχνουν την επιχείρηση κατά του ηγέτη του Ισλαμικού Κράτους Αμπού Μπακρ αλ Μπαγκντάντι στη βορειοανατολική Συρία.

Ο δημοσιογράφος των New York Times, Christiaan Triebert, δημοσίευσε στον προσωπικό του λογαριασμό στο Twitter βίντεο που φέρεται να δείχνoυν το σημείο όπου έγινε η αμερικανική επίθεση.

«Αυτό το βίντεο φέρεται να δείχνει ό, τι άφησε πίσω της η αμερικανική επίθεσης κατά την οποία ο Αμπού Μπακρ αλ Μπαγκντάντι, ο ηγέτης του αυτοαποκαλούμενου Ισλαμικού Κράτους, σκοτώθηκε ή ανατινάχθηκε. Είμαι σχεδόν σίγουρος ότι πραγματοποιήθηκε δυτικά της πόλης Μπαρίσα στην Ιντλίμπ της Συρίας» έγραψε ο δημοσιογράφος.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

