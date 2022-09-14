Το Λονδίνο αποχαιρετά τη βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ - Σε λαϊκό προσκύνημα η σορός της

Από το παλάτι του Μπάκιγχαμ στο Oυέστμινστερ μεταφέρθηκε η σορός της βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ με μία εντυπωσιακή πομπή.

Το φέρετρο από το Bow Room του Ανακτόρου του Μπάκιγχαμ, τοποθετημένο σε άμαξα του The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, μεταφέρθηκε στην Αίθουσα του Ουέστμινστερ προκειμένου να τεθεί σε λαϊκό προσκύνημα.

Την πομπή συνόδευαν μέλη του βασιλικού ιππικού, ενώ πεζή ακολουθούσαν ο βασιλιάς Κάρολος, τα παιδιά του πρίγκιπες Γουίλιαμ και Χάρι, καθώς και άλλα μέλη της βασιλικής οικογένειας.

King Charles III and other royal family members walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as she is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage past crowds of mourners to the Houses of Parliament. https://t.co/GzCgpVcTPBpic.twitter.com/Z9PSetmNc4 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 14, 2022

Crowds line the streets as King Charles III, Princes William and Harry, and Queen Elizabeth II's other children, accompany her coffin to Westminster Hallhttps://t.co/1LI0JwNI3ypic.twitter.com/e3s4NTKC1B — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) September 14, 2022

Το λαϊκό προσκύνημα θα ολοκληρωθεί στις 8:30 το πρωί της Δευτέρας, δώδεκα ημέρες από τον θάνατο της βασίλισσας.