Tom Holland: Υπέστη διάσειση στα γυρίσματα του Spider-Man - Real.gr

Tom Holland: Υπέστη διάσειση στα γυρίσματα του Spider-Man

12:00, 22/09/2025
ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

Ο Tom Holland τραυματίστηκε στο πλατό της ταινίας και έτσι πρέπει να σταματήσουν τα γυρίσματα για αρκετές ημέρες

