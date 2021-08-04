Τουρκία: Καίγεται ο θερμοηλεκτρικός σταθμός του Μίλας - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Η δασική πυρκαγιά που είχε εκδηλωθεί στην περιοχή του Μίλας, στη νότια Τουρκία, εξαπλώθηκε μέσα στον θερμοηλεκτρικό σταθμό της πόλης, ανακοίνωσε ο δήμαρχος μέσω του Twitter.
«Οι φλόγες μπήκαν στον θερμοηλεκτρικό σταθμό», έγραψε ο Μουχάμετ Τοκάτ, διευκρινίζοντας ότι η μονάδα αυτή έχει εκκενωθεί πλήρως.
The fight against forest fires, which started at the same time at many points in #Turkey and could not yet be brought under control, continues on the eighth day.
Fire is approaching a thermal power plant in Milas. #Turkeyisburning#StrongTurkeypic.twitter.com/qdPfY9Yh5Z— Dailyaz (@dailyaz1) August 4, 2021
