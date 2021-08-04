realfm 97.8, ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ LIVE
Τουρκία: Καίγεται ο θερμοηλεκτρικός σταθμός του Μίλας - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

21:45

Η δασική πυρκαγιά που είχε εκδηλωθεί στην περιοχή του Μίλας, στη νότια Τουρκία, εξαπλώθηκε μέσα στον θερμοηλεκτρικό σταθμό της πόλης, ανακοίνωσε ο δήμαρχος μέσω του Twitter.

πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

«Οι φλόγες μπήκαν στον θερμοηλεκτρικό σταθμό», έγραψε ο Μουχάμετ Τοκάτ, διευκρινίζοντας ότι η μονάδα αυτή έχει εκκενωθεί πλήρως.

