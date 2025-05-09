Quantcast
Βασίλισσα Margrethe της Δανίας: Εσπευσμένα στο νοσοκομείο - Ακύρωσε τις υποχρεώσεις της - Real.gr
real player

Βασίλισσα Margrethe της Δανίας: Εσπευσμένα στο νοσοκομείο – Ακύρωσε τις υποχρεώσεις της

15:50, 09/05/2025
Βασίλισσα Margrethe της Δανίας: Εσπευσμένα στο νοσοκομείο – Ακύρωσε τις υποχρεώσεις της

Ανησυχία για την 85χρονη βασίλισσα της Δανίας, καθώς μεταφέρθηκε εσπευσμένα στο νοσοκομείο.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved