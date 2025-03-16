Quantcast
Βασίλισσα Mary της Δανίας: Ακύρωσε την εμφάνισή της σε εκδηλώσεις λόγω ασθένειας - Real.gr
Βασίλισσα Mary της Δανίας: Ακύρωσε την εμφάνισή της σε εκδηλώσεις λόγω ασθένειας

16:10, 16/03/2025
ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ- EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Η βασίλισσα Mary της Δανίας αναγκάστηκε να ακυρώσει αρκετές υποχρεώσεις αυτήν την εβδομάδα, λόγω ασθένειας.

