«Βροχή» πυραύλων στο κέντρο του Τελ Αβίβ - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ - Real.gr

Με μπαράζ πυραύλων απάντησε την Παρασκευή το Ιράν στην επίθεση που εξαπέλυσε το Ισραήλ την προηγούμενη νύχτα. Οι πύραυλοι αναχαιτίστηκαν, κάποιοι όμως έπεσαν στο έδαφος με άγνωστες ως τώρα συνέπειες.

Φαίνεται ακόμη ότι υπάρχουν και καταστροφές σε κτίρια στο κέντρο του Τελ Αβίβ.

Δείτε βίντεο:

Situation on the ground in Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/BoviIKybHX — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 13, 2025

⚡️ The moment Iran targeted the Israeli Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tel Aviv as part of the first salvo. pic.twitter.com/oym8I8k5cf — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) June 13, 2025

Interceptions and an impact observed near Tel-Aviv in Central Israel. pic.twitter.com/neWwh5kg32 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 13, 2025

NOW: Iranian ballistic missiles hit targets in Israel. pic.twitter.com/RnYKqaWRVB — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 13, 2025