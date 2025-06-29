Walter Scott Jr.: Πέθανε ο θρύλος της R&B έπειτα από μάχη με τον καρκίνο - Real.gr

Quantcast
Walter Scott Jr.: Πέθανε ο θρύλος της R&B έπειτα από μάχη με τον καρκίνο

15:20, 29/06/2025
Ο καλλιτέχνης διαγνώστηκε με καρκίνο πριν από έξι μήνες και από τότε έδινε τη μάχη του με την ασθένεια.

