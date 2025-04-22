Quantcast
William-Kate: Γιορτάζουν τη 14η επέτειο γάμου στον τόπο όπου ξεκίνησαν όλα - Real.gr
16:30, 22/04/2025
ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ - EPA/KERIM OKTEN

Ο William και η Kate γνωρίστηκαν ως φοιτητές στο Πανεπιστήμιο του St Andrews το 2001.

