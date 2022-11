Χαβάη: Εξερράγη το ηφαίστειο Μάουνα Λόα - Εντυπωσιακές εικόνες

JUST IN: Jareb Ombao took this video at a gas station in Kona. Says it appears there’s “lava coming down Mauna Loa”. He’s urging everyone to be on the alert. @USGSVolcanoes @HawaiiNewsNow pic.twitter.com/qd9AMyeuJU

Mauna Loa is the largest active volcano on Earth, it just started erupting. Here's the caldera filling up with lava in the last 2 hours (last frame from 14min ago). Take care my friends on Big Island!

Images used to make this gif from: https://t.co/dIK3AnLiYXhttps://t.co/uUVkIIBrlCpic.twitter.com/ZfvVi5O7Oi