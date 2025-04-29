Quantcast
Ξέσπασαν σε χειροκροτήματα όταν επέστρεψε το ρεύμα στη Μαδρίτη - BINTEO - Real.gr
real player

Ξέσπασαν σε χειροκροτήματα όταν επέστρεψε το ρεύμα στη Μαδρίτη – BINTEO

12:07, 29/04/2025
Ξέσπασαν σε χειροκροτήματα όταν επέστρεψε το ρεύμα στη Μαδρίτη – BINTEO

Με χειροκροτήματα και ιαχές ικανοποίησης υποδέχθηκαν κάτοικοι της Μαδρίτης την αποκατάσταση της ηλεκτροδότησης στα σπίτια τους μετά από ώρες διακοπής λόγω του πρωτοφανούς μπλακ άουτ που σημειώθηκε στην Ισπανία και την Πορτογαλία το μεσημέρι της Δευτέρας.

Βίντεο που έχουν αναρτηθεί στα social media και αναδημοσιεύονται από διεθνή μέσα ενημέρωσης, έχουν αποτυπώσει τους πανηγυρισμούς που θύμιζαν στιγμές από… κάποιο γκολ.

Όπως σημειώνει ο Guardian, τα πλάνα καταγράφηκαν στις 21:46, όταν και «εγενέτο φως» ξανά στην πρωτεύουσα της Ισπανίας.

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved