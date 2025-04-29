Ξέσπασαν σε χειροκροτήματα όταν επέστρεψε το ρεύμα στη Μαδρίτη - BINTEO - Real.gr

Βίντεο που έχουν αναρτηθεί στα social media και αναδημοσιεύονται από διεθνή μέσα ενημέρωσης, έχουν αποτυπώσει τους πανηγυρισμούς που θύμιζαν στιγμές από… κάποιο γκολ.
Όπως σημειώνει ο Guardian, τα πλάνα καταγράφηκαν στις 21:46, όταν και «εγενέτο φως» ξανά στην πρωτεύουσα της Ισπανίας.
Cheers erupt on Madrid’s Gran Vía as electricity returns after hours of blackout.#spainpower #Spain #Portugal #blackoutEurope #Blackout #Lisbon #Madrid #poweroutage pic.twitter.com/yIjD2Q1ose
— JUST IN | World (@justinbroadcast) April 28, 2025
Cheers of joy last night on Madrid’s Gran Vía as power partially returned, but the issue persists, with 24 million Spaniards in darkness. The PM confirmed the grid lost 15 gigawatts (60% of national demand), expecting full restoration today pic.twitter.com/Um4WUE96GV
— mahmoud khalil (@zorba222) April 29, 2025