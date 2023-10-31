Χιλή: Ισχυρός σεισμός 6,3 Ρίχτερ «ταρακούνησε» τη χώρα

Ισχυρή σεισμική δόνηση στη χώρα της Λατινικής Αμερικής.
Σεισμός μεγέθους 6,3 Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε κοντά στις ακτές της κεντρικής Χιλής το μεσημέρι της Τρίτης.
Σύμφωνα με την ΕΡΤ, υπάρχει σύσταση στους κατοίκους των παράκτιων περιοχών, όπως το Βαλενάρ, να μετακινηθούν σε μεγαλύτερο υψόμετρο λόγω κινδύνου τσουνάμι.
#Earthquake (#sismo) possibly felt 7 sec ago in #Chile (detected from @SismoDetector).
Automatic crowdsourced detection, not seismically verified yet.
TSUNAMI RISK UNDER EVALUATION
Depending on #earthquake-coastline distance, #tsunamis can be local (<100km), regional (<1000km), or distant (>1000km). Be ready to follow national authorities' directives.