Χιλή: Ισχυρός σεισμός 6,3 Ρίχτερ «ταρακούνησε» τη χώρα

15:02

Ισχυρή σεισμική δόνηση στη χώρα της Λατινικής Αμερικής. 

Σεισμός μεγέθους 6,3 Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε κοντά στις ακτές της κεντρικής Χιλής το μεσημέρι της Τρίτης.

Σύμφωνα με την ΕΡΤ, υπάρχει σύσταση στους κατοίκους των παράκτιων περιοχών, όπως το Βαλενάρ, να μετακινηθούν σε μεγαλύτερο υψόμετρο λόγω κινδύνου τσουνάμι. 

