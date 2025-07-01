A$AP Rocky: Αποκάλυψε το φύλο του τρίτου παιδιού του με τη Rihanna; - Real.gr

Quantcast
A$AP Rocky: Αποκάλυψε το φύλο του τρίτου παιδιού του με τη Rihanna;
A$AP Rocky: Αποκάλυψε το φύλο του τρίτου παιδιού του με τη Rihanna;

12:00, 01/07/2025
A$AP Rocky: Αποκάλυψε το φύλο του τρίτου παιδιού του με τη Rihanna;

ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ - EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

Ο ράπερ φάνηκε να υπαινίσσεται το φύλο του τρίτου του παιδιού με τη διάσημη τραγουδίστρια κατά τη διάρκεια συνέντευξής του.

