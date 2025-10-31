Quantcast
Αγνώριστος ο Brad Pitt σε δημόσια εμφάνιση – Οι αντιδράσεις των θαυμαστών - Real.gr
real player

Αγνώριστος ο Brad Pitt σε δημόσια εμφάνιση – Οι αντιδράσεις των θαυμαστών

12:00, 31/10/2025
Αγνώριστος ο Brad Pitt σε δημόσια εμφάνιση – Οι αντιδράσεις των θαυμαστών

ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ - EPA/NEIL HALL

Ο κόσμος δεν τον αναγνώρισε καν, γιατί δεν έμοιαζε με τον Brad Pitt τον κινηματογραφικό αστέρα…

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved