Αλέξανδρος Μπουρδούμης για την υπόθεση Πέτρου Φιλιππίδη: «Επηρέασε τη ζωή μας με τη Λένα Δροσάκη» - Real.gr
21:20, 08/07/2025
«Δεν είναι κάτι απλό. Ήταν μέσα στην καθημερινότητα. Υπήρχαν πολλές δύσκολες στιγμές», τόνισε ο ηθοποιός.

