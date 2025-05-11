Quantcast
Amber Heard: Έγινε μητέρα διδύμων παρά τις δυσκολίες – «Δεν υπάρχουν λόγια για τη χαρά μου» - Real.gr
real player

Amber Heard: Έγινε μητέρα διδύμων παρά τις δυσκολίες – «Δεν υπάρχουν λόγια για τη χαρά μου»

23:50, 11/05/2025
Amber Heard: Έγινε μητέρα διδύμων παρά τις δυσκολίες – «Δεν υπάρχουν λόγια για τη χαρά μου»

ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ - EPA/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / POO

Γιορτάζω την ολοκλήρωση της οικογένειας που προσπαθούσα να χτίσω εδώ και χρόνια.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

 

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved