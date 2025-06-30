Quantcast
Άννα Κουρή: «Δεν μπορώ να δεχτώ τον θάνατο της Καίτης Κωνσταντίνου» - Real.gr
real player

Άννα Κουρή: «Δεν μπορώ να δεχτώ τον θάνατο της Καίτης Κωνσταντίνου»

21:20, 30/06/2025
Άννα Κουρή: «Δεν μπορώ να δεχτώ τον θάνατο της Καίτης Κωνσταντίνου»

«Ήταν και σαν άνθρωπος πολύ καλός. Καθόλου ψωνισμένη, με χιούμορ», πρόσθεσε η Άννα Κουρή.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved