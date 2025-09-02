Quantcast
Anna Wintour: Αυτή είναι η επιλογή της στο τιμόνι της Vogue - Real.gr
real player

Anna Wintour: Αυτή είναι η επιλογή της στο τιμόνι της Vogue

15:30, 02/09/2025
Anna Wintour: Αυτή είναι η επιλογή της στο τιμόνι της Vogue

ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ - EPA/SARAH YENESEL

Η Anna Wintour φέρεται να έχει διορίσει την 39χρονη Chloe Malle στη θέση της

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved