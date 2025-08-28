Quantcast
Anne Hathaway: Επική τούμπα στα γυρίσματα του Devil Wears Prada - Real.gr
real player

Anne Hathaway: Επική τούμπα στα γυρίσματα του Devil Wears Prada

20:45, 28/08/2025
Anne Hathaway: Επική τούμπα στα γυρίσματα του Devil Wears Prada

ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

Η Anne Hathaway έπεσε από τις σκάλες όταν έσπασε το τακούνι της.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved