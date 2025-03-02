Anthony Delon: «Σωσίας» του η 23χρονη κόρη του – Η κοινή εμφάνιση στα βραβεία Cesar - Real.gr

Quantcast
Anthony Delon: «Σωσίας» του η 23χρονη κόρη του – Η κοινή εμφάνιση στα βραβεία Cesar

18:20, 02/03/2025
ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ - EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Ο Anthony Delon έφθασε στην 50ή τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Cesar συνοδευόμενος από την 23χρονη κόρη του Liv.

